Asia Awards
-
GlobalCapital is pleased to invite pitches for our annual Asia capital markets and investment banking awards
-
A remarkable 2021 brought out the best of deals in Asia, and highlighted banks’ growing ability to adapt to unprecedented circumstances
-
DBS Bank is a force to be reckoned with among Asian financial institutions, given its strength across all parts of investment banking, be it equity capital markets, debt capital markets, loan syndication or M&A advisory.
-
The motto at Citi’s Asian investment bank is that it is the bank for all seasons.
-
GlobalCapital Asia's Best Investment Grade Syndicated Loan of 2021 is Indonesia Asahan Aluminimum's $1.5bn loan, split between a $750m five year term loan and $750m three year revolving credit facility.
-
GlobalCapital Asia's Best High Yield Syndicated Loan and Best Loan of 2021 is Grab Holdings' $2bn term loan B.
-
GlobalCapital Asia's 2021 winner of the Best Leveraged/Acquisition Finance award is Blackstone's $817.9m five year loan for the leveraged buyout of Mphasis.
-
For 2021, GlobalCapital Asia's winner of the Best Bond and Best SSA Bond awards is the Republic of Indonesia's $1.25bn and €500m SDG bonds with a concurrent tender offer of $1.25bn.
-
GlobalCapital Asia's 2021 winner of the Best High Yield Corporate Bond award is Pakuwon Jati's $300m 4.875% seven non-call four year bond.
-
The GlobalCapital Asia award for Best Investment Grade Corporate Bond for 2021 goes to Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur’s $1.75bn bond, split between a $1.15bn 3.398% 10 year and $600m 4.745% 30 year bond.
-
GlobalCapital Asia's Best Structured Finance Deal of 2021 is Bayfront Infrastructure Management's landmark $401.2m multi-tranche infrastructure ABS.
-
GlobalCapital Asia's Best Financial Bond of 2021 is insurance firm AIA’s €750m 12 non-call seven year 0.88% tier two bond.