EC pledges to ‘move faster’ on resolution reforms in drive for Banking Union

EU_shadows_575x375_Adobe_020420
By Tyler Davies
01.00 PM

The European Commission is looking to fast-stream work on reforming the EU’s crisis management framework this year, given the lack of political consensus on other issues relating to the Banking Union.

The EU has four main work streams on completing the Banking Union — a project that seeks to harmonise financial oversight in the EU by establishing common rules and joint safety mechanisms. 

These work streams will concentrate on enhancing cross-border integration, amending the crisis management framework, creating a common ...

