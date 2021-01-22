DZ Hyp readies its first covered deal of 2021
DZ Hyp is preparing to print its first covered bond of the year. The deal could be launched as soon as Monday, which would allow the German lender to get its business done ahead of an expected EU deal for the Support to Mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) programme.
The German covered bond borrower, rated AAA by S&P, has appointed DZ Bank, ABN Amro, Commerzbank, Erste, Helaba and Santander to run a long nine year Pfandbriefe.Ahead of the announcement, DZ Hyp’s outstanding October 2028 and June 2028 were spotted at ...
Already a subscriber? Login
Continue reading this article
Try full access to GlobalCapitalFree trial