Austrians keep quiet euro market ticking

A pair of Austrian banks kept a quiet senior euro market ticking over earlier this week. Erste targeted price over size with a new senior deal, while Oberbank attracted a granular orderbook on its first visit to the non-preferred market.

“In contrast to the support we’re seeing in the covered bond market, demand is more discriminating in the bank senior unsecured space,” said one bank finance analyst. “However, the market is functioning well, and pricing remains close to historic lows.”

Erste (A2/A/A) was first up, mandating ...