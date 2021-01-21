InPost sets range on IPO that could reach €3.2bn

Inpost_IPO_adobe_575x375_Jan13
By Sam Kerr
21 Jan 2021

InPost, the Polish provider of postal lockers, has set a price range for its IPO on the Amsterdam stock exchange, valuing it at €8bn at the top.

The company will sell 175m existing shares in the base deal at €14-€16 each and up to 26m shares in a greenshoe after the company is listed.

The IPO sellers include private equity firm Advent International, which acquired the company in 2017 in a ZL820m ($221m) leveraged buyout. Other ...

