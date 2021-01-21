Mphasis to set new record for LBO loan size from India

Asia’s loans bankers are salivating over the prospects of working on the largest ever leveraged buyout loan from India. Blackstone is looking to exit from IT services company Mphasis in a deal that has seen plenty of interest from other private equity firms. Pan Yue reports.

Four firms are in the bidding process to acquire a 56% stake in Mphasis from Blackstone, two bankers close to the situation told GlobalCapital Asia this week. They are Toronto-based Brookfield, the US’s Carlyle Group and Bain Capital and UK investment firm Permira. The bankers said that although ...