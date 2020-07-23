July supply slows to five-year low

The hangover from the record breaking first half of the year in US high grade bonds continued to weigh on the primary calendar with just three borrowers taking home $1.85bn this week.

With the bulk of corporate borrowers in earnings blackouts, bankers did not expect a deluge but supply was much lower than predicted, with no borrowers coming forward on Tuesday or Thursday despite stable market conditions.



“This is the slowest July so far in the primary markets since 2014,” said ...