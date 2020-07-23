Ukraine returns for bond issue after pulled deal
Ukraine returned to the international bond market on Thursday to issue the Reg S/144A 12 year bond that it pulled just weeks ago when its central bank governor resigned right after it was priced.
The sovereign caused high drama in new issue markets when it decided to pull its $2bn bond syndication almost as soon as it was priced. The issuer decided to pull the deal in reaction to Yakiv Smolii’s resignation as ...
