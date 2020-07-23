ECM favourite Cellnex returns with mega M&A rights issue

Phone_tower_PA_575x375_july23
By Sam Kerr
23 Jul 2020

Cellnex, the Spanish telecommunications towers operator, has launched a €4bn underwritten rights issue to fund acquisitions.

BNP ParibasGoldman SachsJP Morganand Morgan Stanleyare global co-ordinators on the deal.

BBVA, Caixabank, Deutsche BankHSBC, Intesa, Mediobanca, Sabadell, SantanderSociété Généraleand UniCreditare bookrunners.

GlobalCapital last week reported that Cellnex was widely expected to raise equity capital this year.

The company launched the anticipated ...

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options