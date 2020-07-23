ECM favourite Cellnex returns with mega M&A rights issue
Cellnex, the Spanish telecommunications towers operator, has launched a €4bn underwritten rights issue to fund acquisitions.
BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morganand Morgan Stanleyare global co-ordinators on the deal.
BBVA, Caixabank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Intesa, Mediobanca, Sabadell, Santander, Société Généraleand UniCreditare bookrunners.
GlobalCapital last week reported that Cellnex was widely expected to raise equity capital this year.The company launched the anticipated ...
