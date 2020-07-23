GLP returns to Panda market after hiatus

Panda_on_tree_575px_adobe_28Apr2020
By Rebecca Feng
23 Jul 2020

GLP, a Singapore-headquartered global logistics facilities provider, sold a Rmb2bn ($286m) Panda bond on Wednesday. The company, once a frequent issuer in the onshore renminbi market, returned after a long absence.

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options