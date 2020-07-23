GLP returns to Panda market after hiatus
GLP, a Singapore-headquartered global logistics facilities provider, sold a Rmb2bn ($286m) Panda bond on Wednesday. The company, once a frequent issuer in the onshore renminbi market, returned after a long absence.
