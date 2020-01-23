Altice fan club shows up for sub debt switch

Altice France jumped into one of the busiest weeks on record for European leveraged loans and high yield issuance, issuing €2.1bn of bonds and simplying the group’s capital structure. Despite the complexities of the exchange, eager buyers showed up for the bond, taking down Caa1/CCC+ debt at just 4%.

Altice France announced a €500m five year senior secured issue, plus €1.6bn-equivalent of eight year unsecured notes from a subsidiary of Altice France, known as Ypso Finance BIS.

These will partially refinance 2025 notes issued by Altice Luxembourg, a group holding company. Altice is also offering to exchange ...