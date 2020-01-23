EQT considers ditching credit arm as private debt turns sluggish

Swedish PE firm EQT Partners has mandated JP Morgan to advise as it considers divesting its credit business. The strategic shift at EQT is happening as the private credit sector is getting increasingly crowded.

The Swedish asset manager wants to focus on its core businesses, which are private equity, infrastructure, real estate and venture capital, citing “limited synergies” with the credit arm.

“We have initiated a review of future strategic options for credit. We are still early in this process and no decision ...