Vivo Energy hires Numis as corporate broker
Vivo Energy, the pan-African fuel distributor, has added Numis Securities to its corporate broking roster.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it had appointed the UK stock broker as joint corporate broker alongside JP Morgan.Previously, JP Morgan was sole corporate broker since Vivo Energy’s £558m flotation on the London Stock Exchange in May 2018. Numis is now a new ...
