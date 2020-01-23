Vivo Energy hires Numis as corporate broker

London_skyline_2_PA_575x375
By Aidan Gregory
23 Jan 2020

Vivo Energy, the pan-African fuel distributor, has added Numis Securities to its corporate broking roster.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it had appointed the UK stock broker as joint corporate broker alongside JP Morgan.

Previously, JP Morgan was sole corporate broker since Vivo Energy’s £558m flotation on the London Stock Exchange in May 2018. Numis is now a new ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.