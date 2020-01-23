IPO market loses green deal but banks hopeful of SRI issuance

Zero-E the company that holds the wind, solar and thermal assets of Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has found a private buyer for its Spanish renewables assets, making an IPO unlikely.

The Spanish company has sold its solar assets to Galp Energia the Portuguese renewables energy company, in a €430m transaction that will see the latter become the largest producer of solar power on the Iberian peninsular. The deal covers 2.9 gigawatts of capacity, the majority of which is ...