Samba uses Saudi momentum to print $500m

Samba Financial Group sold its $500m seven year bond on Wednesday from a book of $2.3bn. A syndicate official on the deal said that follow-on demand from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia triple tranche print on Tuesday helped to propel the deal.

Samba, a banking group in Saudi Arabia, sold its deal at 99.818 with a coupon of 2.9% to yield 2.929%. The leads offered initial price thoughts of 160bp over mid-swaps and, with the order books over $2.4bn, were able to tighten the spread to 135bp-140bp over before launching ...