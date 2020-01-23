Defaulted issuers return: CSRC queries Founder Securities, snubs Haikou Meilan
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has asked questions about Founder Securities’ application to sell an onshore bond, but put a pause on approving a planned issuance by Haikou Meilan International Airport Co. Both Founder’s parent company and Meilan have missed bond payments in 2019.
