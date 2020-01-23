Defaulted issuers return: CSRC queries Founder Securities, snubs Haikou Meilan

Broker trader fight adobe stock AS 230x150
By Addison Gong
23 Jan 2020

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has asked questions about Founder Securities’ application to sell an onshore bond, but put a pause on approving a planned issuance by Haikou Meilan International Airport Co. Both Founder’s parent company and Meilan have missed bond payments in 2019.

