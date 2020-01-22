Levfin issuers have never had it so good

Leveraged credit is firing on all cylinders. The best issuers are breaking coupon and margin records and there are bold dividend deals and major league new money LBOs.

Smart meter company Techem has added a bond to its loan repricing, taking €600m off the table for the lenders and adding enough price tension to take it from the 300bp-325bp and 99.875 OID initial talk to 287.5bp margin at 100 OID, a level that will seriously squeeze ...