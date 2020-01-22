Pemex impresses with rare 40 year

Pemex Refinery
By Oliver West
22 Jan 2020

Debt capital markets bankers said that the pricing Mexican state oil company Pemex achieved on a rare 40 year tranche was one of the highlights of a busy Tuesday in Latin American primary markets.

With the Mexican sovereign having already issued in dollars and euros so far this year, Pemex’s return to bond markets was only a matter of time as the company takes a proactive approach to managing its liabilities. 

It was only in September that Pemex was last in dollar markets. ...

