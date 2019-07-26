Agarwal quits Anglo-American investment after two years

JP Morgan, the bank that has worked with Agarwal throughout the process, led the sale of 24.7m shares in Anglo American, a 1.9% stake, after the market close on Thursday evening. The £518m deal was priced at 2100p, a 4% discount to the closing price of Anglo ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.