Regulation head leaves ICE Futures Europe

ICE declined to comment.Blake joined ICE as director of regulation for the company's London-based exchange in 2006 after working at the UK Financial Services Authority, a now defunct markets regulator.Blake was also a witness at the UK House of Commons Treasury Committee during a session on oil markets ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.