Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SGX proposes new CCP tools to manage member defaults

As lawmakers and regulators grapple with the increasing systemic importance of clearing houses (CCPs), Singapore Exchange on Thursday proposed new rules for its derivatives clearing house and central depository to better manage a member default.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 19 Jul 2018

The proposed rules, which were put out in a consultation, include the power for SGX’s derivatives clearing house to cancel open positions held by healthy clearing members for specific asset classes when they perfectly offset contracts held by a defaulting clearing member.

This process is known as a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 219,258.01 824 8.16%
2 JPMorgan 208,215.92 896 7.75%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 191,951.67 639 7.14%
4 Barclays 168,011.84 595 6.25%
5 HSBC 149,519.66 684 5.56%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 6.95%
2 BNP Paribas 28,159.68 110 6.56%
3 UniCredit 22,060.45 102 5.14%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 22,050.13 103 5.13%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,979.64 84 5.12%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,517.23 44 8.70%
2 JPMorgan 9,409.35 41 8.60%
3 Citi 7,643.16 42 6.99%
4 UBS 5,979.77 21 5.47%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.70%