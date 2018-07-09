Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Crédit Agricole hires Lynn to head UK FI sales

Crédit Agricole CIB said on Monday that it had hired Paul Lynn as head of financial institutions sales UK.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 09 Jul 2018

Lynn joined the French bank last week from Nomura, where he held a number of positions including head of sales EMEA for rates, FX, emerging markets, futures and options.

His arrival at Crédit Agricole comes as dozens of his former colleagues from Nomura’s trading and sales teams ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 204,162.36 794 7.94%
2 JPMorgan 194,409.43 873 7.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 185,270.61 617 7.21%
4 Barclays 162,713.61 576 6.33%
5 HSBC 145,659.13 666 5.66%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 7.16%
2 BNP Paribas 27,070.53 106 6.50%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 21,296.53 101 5.11%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,937.19 79 5.03%
5 Citi 20,936.06 63 5.03%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,233.34 42 8.73%
2 JPMorgan 9,067.67 40 8.57%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 7.16%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.63%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.86%