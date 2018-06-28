HK biotech: AOBiome, Stealth join IPO queue

AOBiome submitted a draft prospectus to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through joint sponsors Citi and Haitong International on Tuesday.
The issuer is a clinical-stage microbiome company that focuses on research and development of therapeutics for inflammatory conditions, central nervous system disorders and various other systemic diseases.Unlike ...
