Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Novo Banco to issue tier two and tender senior

Novo Banco is looking to issue a tier two bond, as it part of an agreement reached when it was acquired by US private equity firm Lone Star last year. But under that agreement the Portuguese Resolution Fund is obliged to step in if the bank cannot place €400m of notes privately.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 02:30 PM


The Portuguese bank plans to issue up to €400m of tier two notes in the 10 year non-call five format. It embarks on a roadshow in Lisbon and London starting on Friday. 

Simultaneously, it is offering to redeem outstanding senior notes, either for cash or to swap them ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,539.81 48 5.66%
2 UniCredit 8,425.45 50 5.58%
3 LBBW 7,986.15 46 5.29%
4 Natixis 7,841.57 37 5.20%
5 Credit Suisse 7,360.16 38 4.88%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,522.18 187 6.77%
2 JPMorgan 50,853.66 203 6.55%
3 Citi 46,974.49 240 6.05%
4 Goldman Sachs 43,300.85 334 5.58%
5 Morgan Stanley 42,142.90 222 5.43%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,104.00 156 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 42,492.21 146 10.94%
3 Citi 38,799.99 191 9.99%
4 Goldman Sachs 35,240.41 299 9.07%
5 Morgan Stanley 33,002.22 177 8.50%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,263.92 23 8.06%
2 UniCredit 5,364.43 20 6.90%
3 LBBW 4,811.97 20 6.19%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,208.56 18 5.42%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,163.44 13 5.36%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,729.28 11 12.78%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 9.12%
3 BNP Paribas 2,704.23 11 7.31%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 6.64%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,263.58 10 6.12%