GlobalCapital opens Green/SRI Bond and Loan Awards Poll 2018

Like all GlobalCapital's Bond and Loan Awards, our Green/SRI Bond and Loan Awards are determined entirely by market opinion, through a public poll of market participants.

We believe this enables them to act as a valuable channel of communication for the market - reflecting what participants think has worked particularly well during the past year, and which innovations deserve highlighting.

We invite players active in the market to vote online at this address: https://surveys.globalcapital.com/s3/SRI-Awards-2018

The poll is open until Friday July 13, and may be completed in several stages if you wish. The rules of the poll are explained at the poll website, but are straightforward - votes must be honest; there is one vote per firm; arrangers and advisers can vote for their own deals but issuers may not; players do not vote on their own competitors, and may not vote for themselves.

We have slightly revised the Award categories this year, to reflect changes in the market, notably the rise of green loans and of social and sustainability bonds. There is a new Award for the best Environmental Impact Consultant, a service more and more issuers and investors are using; and one for the Best Designed Green/SRI Debt Framework.

GlobalCapital makes no prescriptions about what transactions, actions, institutions or people market participants vote for, except for the rule about not self-voting, and that the time span of the poll is work done between July 2017 and June 2018.

We hope you enjoy the poll and find it useful. If you have any questions please contact jon.hay@globalcapital.com

General Awards

Most Influential Champion of the Market (individual person)

Most Valuable Innovation for the Green Finance Market

Most Valuable Innovation for the Social or Sustainability Finance Market

Green and SRI Bond and Loan Deals of the Year

Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal

North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

Asia Pacific Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

Green/SRI Loan of the Year



Best Issuers

Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Social or Sustainability Bond Issuer

Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official

Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Government or Government Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Bank Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Debt Issuer

Most Impressive Green/SRI Covered Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Green/SRI ABS Issuer

Best Designed Green/SRI Debt Framework

Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal or Impact Reporting



Best Investment Banks

Overall Most Impressive Investment Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets

Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets

Most Impressive Investment Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Asia Pacific Green/SRI Capital Markets



Best Investor, Second Opinion Provider, Rating Agency, Environmental Impact Consultant and Law Firm

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm

Most impressive Green/SRI Investor

Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider or Rating Agency

Most Impressive Environmental Impact Consultant

Best Green/SRI Law Firm





