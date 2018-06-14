Bayer achieves 98.3% take-up for rights issue

The rights issue will part-fund the $63bn acquisition of Monsanto, the US agrochemical and biotech company.
The final regulatory hurdles were cleared in the US on May 29, when US anti-trust regulators approved the planned takeover.Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, the global ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.