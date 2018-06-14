Watermark
Clearers work on blockchain margin call solution

Four companies involved in clearing on Tuesday said they had completed a proof of concept using distributed ledger technology that they say will make margin calls for derivatives more efficient.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01:15 PM
Clearing houses EuroCCP and Euroclear, and the clearing arms of ABN AMRO and Nasdaq worked together on the clearing blueprint, that aims to fix issues surrounding the use of securities to cover margin calls. A "shared, resilient network" using DLT between intermediaries and companies that post and receive ...

