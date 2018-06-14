Xiaomi delays CDR listing, readies HK IPO

The Chinese tech giant intends to raise $5bn in H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and $5bn through the listing of CDRs on the Mainland.Xiaomi was expected to lead with CDRs, but it has asked to delay the issuance, according to an announcement by the China ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.