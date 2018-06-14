Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Safran issues new €700m CB at 0% yield

Safran, the French aerospace and defence company, has returned to the equity-linked market with a €700m convertible bond due in June 2023.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:15 PM

Société Générale and Citigroup are bookrunners.

Final pricing has not yet been released, but a source close to the deal said that the final guidance given to investors was that the deal would price at par with a 37.5% conversion premium – the worst end ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 183,205.15 716 7.96%
2 JPMorgan 174,363.35 764 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 167,651.81 559 7.28%
4 Barclays 145,168.12 508 6.30%
5 HSBC 127,738.13 591 5.55%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 8.65%
2 Citi 19,639.79 51 5.88%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,198.32 63 5.45%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 17,193.43 72 5.15%
5 BNP Paribas 16,639.66 78 4.98%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,528.32 38 9.32%
2 JPMorgan 8,142.46 34 8.90%
3 Citi 6,773.14 38 7.40%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 6.48%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,787.10 31 5.23%