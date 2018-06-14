Asia social bonds ready to bloom as IBK picks banks

Borrowers in Asia ex-Japan have shown over the past few years that green financing is more than just a fad for them, ramping up issuance from $2.16bn in 2015 to nearly $26bn last year, according to Dealogic. Now, financing social objectives also appears to be on their radars.“We ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.