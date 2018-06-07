Watermark
DG finds good interest as active start to next week predicted

DG Hyp issued a €500m nine year Pfandbrief on Friday with demand of €1bn and a concession of about 5bp. The deal follows an active week in covered bonds and comes ahead of what is likely to be another busy week before the European Central Bank meeting — partly reflecting continued execution uncertainty in the senior unsecured market.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:45 PM

Around 60 accounts placed orders of more than €1bn at the reoffer spread for the €500m AAA Standard & Poor’s rated nine year mortgage backed Pfandbrief issued by DG Hypothekenbank. 

The deal was jointly led by BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank,Erste Group and Natixis. ...

