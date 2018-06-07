DG finds good interest as active start to next week predicted

Around 60 accounts placed orders of more than €1bn at the reoffer spread for the €500m AAA Standard & Poor’s rated nine year mortgage backed Pfandbrief issued by DG Hypothekenbank.The deal was jointly led by BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank,Erste Group and Natixis. ...
