Kexim taps Taiwan for more RMB Strong investor demand for Export-Import Bank of Korea’s renminbi credit took the issuer back to the Formosa bond market on Thursday for a Rmb1.5bn ($234.8bn) outing. The transaction came just over three months after the policy bank sealed a public deal in the same market.

