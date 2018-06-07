Kexim taps Taiwan for more RMB
Strong investor demand for Export-Import Bank of Korea’s renminbi credit took the issuer back to the Formosa bond market on Thursday for a Rmb1.5bn ($234.8bn) outing. The transaction came just over three months after the policy bank sealed a public deal in the same market.
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
Rank
Arranger
Share % by Volume
1
China Merchants Securities Co
19.41
2
CITIC Securities
14.83
3
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
13.48
3
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
13.48
5
China CITIC Bank Corp
12.13
Panda Bond Database
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
29-May-18
CITIC Pacific
China
1,000
2
24-May-18
Beijing Enterprises Water Group
China
3,000
3
24-May-18
Trafigura
Singapore
500
4
09-May-18
Daimler
Germany
5,000
5
26-Apr-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
1,500
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Rank
Bookrunner
Share % by Volume
1
Standard Chartered Bank
37.43
2
HSBC
14.26
3
Societe Generale
5.31
4
Bank of Taiwan
4.55
4
Cathay United Bank
4.55
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
07-Jun-18
Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim)
South Korea
1,500
2
23-May-18
QNB Finance
Qatar
600
3
16-May-18
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
United Arab Emirates
1,100
4
04-May-18
Busan Bank
South Korea
500
5
27-Apr-18
Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI)
Honduras
2,000