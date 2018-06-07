Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Insurers look to tendering and RT1s for capital optimisation

Two insurance firms, Vivat and CCR Re, announced mandates for the rare restricted tier one (RT1) instrument this week, with the expensive product keeping space free in other capital buckets under Solvency II requirements.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 07:00 PM

Dutch insurer Vivat announced its deal on Monday, picking Deutsche Bank and NatWest Markets as structuring advisers and lead managers for the RT1 deal, with ABN Amro and BNP Paribas also joining as leads.

They will arrange meetings for European investors starting on Wednesday. The Reg S notes are expected to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,311.61 44 5.92%
2 Natixis 7,465.44 34 5.32%
3 Credit Suisse 7,226.61 37 5.15%
4 LBBW 7,117.47 40 5.07%
5 UniCredit 6,993.91 43 4.98%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 47,698.58 161 6.67%
2 Citi 45,424.20 224 6.35%
3 JPMorgan 44,249.48 177 6.19%
4 Goldman Sachs 41,655.18 296 5.83%
5 Morgan Stanley 40,524.49 203 5.67%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 38,627.67 133 10.73%
2 Citi 37,477.38 177 10.41%
3 JPMorgan 36,666.13 125 10.18%
4 Goldman Sachs 33,845.99 263 9.40%
5 Morgan Stanley 31,806.50 162 8.83%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,119.91 22 8.52%
2 LBBW 4,244.39 18 5.91%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,163.44 13 5.79%
4 UniCredit 4,135.00 17 5.75%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,848.68 16 5.35%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,538.06 9 13.01%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 9.67%
3 BNP Paribas 2,596.35 10 7.44%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 7.05%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,180.25 9 6.25%