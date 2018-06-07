Temasek takes private equity CFO to next stage Temasek Holdings returned to the securitization market this week after a two year hiatus to woo investors into private equity funds backed Astrea IV. Institutional investors are already in the bag. The focus now is on winning over retail accounts — the first time such a deal has been open to the city-state’s public, writes Addison Gong.

