Delachaux's Paris listing on track

Delachaux, the French railway equipment maker, has set the terms on its Paris IPO.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04 Jun 2018

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, are global coordinators, Crédit Agricole, HSBC and Société Générale are the bookrunners.

The IPO consists of a sale of up to 4.68m new shares shares in addition to 15.77m existing shares sold by private equity group CVC. ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 169,330.77 664 7.91%
2 JPMorgan 158,842.48 698 7.42%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 153,601.17 511 7.17%
4 Barclays 133,322.57 466 6.23%
5 HSBC 116,079.66 548 5.42%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,194.59 36 8.76%
2 Deutsche Bank 19,597.28 51 6.31%
3 Citi 18,415.60 46 5.93%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,180.47 56 5.53%
5 UniCredit 15,181.49 65 4.89%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 7,202.01 32 9.12%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 8.63%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 6.97%
4 Citi 5,412.52 32 6.86%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.45%