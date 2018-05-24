Capita secures its future as investors support £700m recap

The three for two deal attracted a high take-up of 97.2% as investors backed the turnaround strategy of Jonathan Lewis, who joined Capita as CEO at the end of last year. He announced the recapitalisation in January alongside a host of other measures such as asset sales ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.