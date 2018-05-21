Goldman and Blackstone sell Ipreo to IHS Markit

Ipreo has a large bundle of businesses, including private capital markets tech, investor relations software, and a virtual deal room / due diligence business.But the heart of the firm is a piece of bookbuilding technology called IssueNet, which allows syndicate banks to coordinate with one another on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.