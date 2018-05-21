Goldman and Blackstone sell Ipreo to IHS Markit Leading bookbuilding and data firm Ipreo, owned by Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, has been sold to data provider IHS Markit for $1.855bn, a move that could change the balance in the battle for the next generation of primary markets technology.

Ipreo has a large bundle of businesses, including private capital markets tech, investor relations software, and a virtual deal room / due diligence business. But the heart of the firm is a piece of bookbuilding technology called IssueNet, which allows syndicate banks to coordinate with one another on ...