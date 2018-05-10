BTP Italia sale ‘ticks boxes’ despite Italy govvie sell-off

The sovereign printed a €7.709bn May 2026 BTP Italia on Thursday, with €3.652bn coming from institutional investors (placing orders on Thursday) and €4.057bn from retail (placing orders on Monday to Wednesday).That final size is roughly in line with the last three annual issues, which were €8.6bn in ...
