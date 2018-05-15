Watermark
BAML hires UBS M&A boss Brizay

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired two senior bankers from UBS, including its former head of EMEA M&A Séverin Brizay.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 15 May 2018

Brizay will join BAML as head of EMEA consumer and retail investment banking, while Laurent Dhome will join as a managing director in the EMEA financial sponsors team.

UBS hired Brizay from JP Morgan in 2014, as a major part of its fightback in M&A. He arrives at BAML ...

