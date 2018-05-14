Watermark
Deutsche revamps CIB management team

Deutsche Bank announced a new management lineup for its corporate and investment banking operations on Friday, naming Ram Nayak and Mark Fedorcik as co-presidents of the division.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 14 May 2018

Nayak, the firm’s former fixed income head, becomes global head of risk and resource management, alongside his co-president role. According to the announcement from Deutsche, this role will include chairing the risk executive committee and the capital and risk council within CIB.

He will also act as a ...

