Ropes & Gray bids for bank clients by hiring MD from Goldman Sachs

Law firm Ropes & Gray has hired former Goldman Sachs managing director Carol Van der Vorst as a partner in its leveraged finance team in Europe.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 09 May 2018

Vorst joins Ropes & Gray directly from Goldman Sachs, where she worked in the loan negotiation group with sponsors and underwriters. 

She will start her new job on August 13, based in London. She reports to Mike Goetz, co-managing partner at the London office. Goetz reports to Michael Kazakevich, ...

