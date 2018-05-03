Hydoo coughs up 13% yield on $130m exchange, new issue There are two phrases that don’t often go together in the capital markets: ‘13% yield’ and ‘two year bond’. But that eye-watering funding cost was just what China’s Hydoo International Holding paid on its latest exchange offer, marking the highest yield for a dollar bond since 2015. Bankers think there will be plenty more where that came from, writes Addison Gong.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Haitong Securities Ltd

Morgan Stanley Something lighter