JP Morgan cuts in equity research

JP Morgan has made cuts to its European equity research division, with two of its lead analysts leaving the bank.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 05:45 PM

Robert Plant, who is lead business services analyst, and leisure lead analyst Jaafar Mestari, are both leaving.

The introduction of MiFID II regulations in January has brought sweeping changes to the way investors pay for research. Some have predicted the number of UK analysts could halve as ...

