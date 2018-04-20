FAF leads charge as foreign autos eye ABS, vanilla RMB bonds Fortune Auto Finance (FAF) is approaching onshore investors with a Rmb3bn ($477.5m) transaction on Friday. The auto company is coming to the market as a number of foreign originators unveil their plans to raise more onshore RMB — from both structured and vanilla fixed income deals.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Bank of China Something lighter