Covered volumes set to slow as Vancouver beckons Covered bond primary volume is expected to slow from the exceptionally busy period seen over the last two weeks, though a number of issuers are still monitoring conditions. In the meantime, market participants will be heading to Vancouver for the European Covered Bond Council’s plenary meeting and Euromoney Conference’s North America Covered Bond Forum.

About €10bn has been issued so far in April, and this week has been the third busiest week of the year according to ABN Amro research. Bankers believe the pace of supply should now start to slow as issuers head into blackout. Even so, a number of banks are