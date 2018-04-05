Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Secondary pricing table: featuring France's €3.5bn linker

Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark as of Thursday's close. The source for secondary trading levels is Interactive Data.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 03:15 PM

180406 ssa secondary

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 9,576.44 12 11.51%
2 Barclays 9,221.57 11 11.08%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 10.86%
4 NatWest Markets 6,161.45 5 7.40%
5 HSBC 5,889.59 8 7.08%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 19,902.32 44 13.06%
2 HSBC 15,361.64 32 10.08%
3 JPMorgan 13,564.93 31 8.90%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,073.25 35 8.58%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,166.52 20 6.67%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 16,717.92 24 8.92%
2 JPMorgan 15,694.99 28 8.38%
3 HSBC 12,823.57 39 6.84%
4 Citi 12,746.83 34 6.80%
5 BNP Paribas 12,115.32 20 6.47%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,515.13 117 8.29%
2 JPMorgan 35,688.40 156 7.89%
3 HSBC 32,657.04 109 7.22%
4 Barclays 27,809.48 70 6.15%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,606.10 65 4.78%