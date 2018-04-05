Santander UK steps into sterling covereds as Sparebank 1 lines up Santander UK found strong demand for a three year floating rate sterling covered bond on Friday and will be followed by Sparebank 1, which has mandated leads for investor meetings with a view to issuing a sterling five year. At the same time, SBanken Boligkreditt has mandated leads for a roadshow with a view to issuing its first euro deal.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter