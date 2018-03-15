De Carvalho to depart from Citi

Michel de Carvalho will leave his post as vice chairman of the investment bank in EMEA and global chairman of the private bank after 20 years with Citigroup, according to an email seen by GlobalCapital.De Carvalho will become chairman at Capital Generation Partners, an investment management firm ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.