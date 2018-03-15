Watermark
De Carvalho to depart from Citi

A bond market veteran will leave Citigroup at the end of March to chair Capital Generation Partners, an investment management firm.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 03:30 PM

Michel de Carvalho will leave his post as vice chairman of the investment bank in EMEA and global chairman of the private bank after 20 years with Citigroup, according to an email seen by GlobalCapital.

De Carvalho will become chairman at Capital Generation Partners, an investment management firm ...

