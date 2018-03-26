The week in renminbi: China launches RMB oil futures, Bloomberg Barclays to include Chinese bonds, new PBoC governor wants more opening up In this round-up, trading of RMB-denominated crude oil futures kicks off in Shanghai, Bloomberg Barclays sets inclusion of onshore bonds in motion, and the governor of the People’s Bank of China reiterates the central bank’s commitment to RMB internationalisation and reform and opening up.

