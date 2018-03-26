Watermark
RMB

The week in renminbi: China launches RMB oil futures, Bloomberg Barclays to include Chinese bonds, new PBoC governor wants more opening up

In this round-up, trading of RMB-denominated crude oil futures kicks off in Shanghai, Bloomberg Barclays sets inclusion of onshore bonds in motion, and the governor of the People’s Bank of China reiterates the central bank’s commitment to RMB internationalisation and reform and opening up.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 26 Mar 2018


Derivatives:

This morning, the Shanghai Futures Exchange launched the RMB-denominated oil futures contract, which is traded on its subsidiary, the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. The product is open to foreign traders, who can either tap the market directly or through domestic and foreign brokers.

The contract, which has ...

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 20.05
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 17.18
2 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 17.18
2 CITIC Securities 17.18
5 China Merchants Securities Co 9.74

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 20-Mar-18 Republic of the Philippines Philippines 1,460
2 08-Mar-18 China Resources Land China 6,000
3 06-Mar-18 Air Liquide Finance France 2,200
4 09-Feb-18 Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Hong Kong 3,000
5 06-Feb-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,200

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 40.71
2 HSBC 14.48
3 DBS 5.36
3 Bank of China (BOC) 5.36
3 KGI Asia 5.36

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 16-Mar-18 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC United Arab Emirates 900
2 14-Mar-18 Greenland Holding Group China 1,500
3 08-Mar-18 Shinhan Bank South Korea 950
4 05-Mar-18 Country Garden Holdings China 950
5 02-Mar-18 Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp) Saudi Arabia 630