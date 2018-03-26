The week in renminbi: China launches RMB oil futures, Bloomberg Barclays to include Chinese bonds, new PBoC governor wants more opening up

Derivatives:
This morning, the Shanghai Futures Exchange launched the RMB-denominated oil futures contract, which is traded on its subsidiary, the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. The product is open to foreign traders, who can either tap the market directly or through domestic and foreign brokers.The contract, which has ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.