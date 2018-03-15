First Irish sub senior receives blow-out demand

A final spread of 115bp over mid-swaps was announced, with unreconciled books in excess of €2.25bn for the €500m no-grow trade.Over the course of the morning joint lead managers BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS were able to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.